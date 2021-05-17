Mid-Michigan homeowners still rebuilding a year after major flood

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - One year after a dam breach destroyed homes in Mid-Michigan, the victims feel like the government and legal system are leaving them behind.

The Edenville Dam breached on May 19, 2020. That caused the Sanford Dam to breach as well, flooding parts of Midland and several other communities.

In June of 2020, those who were affected by the flood filed a lawsuit, but those victims are still waiting for justice nearly a year later.

“It was down to studs,” said Carl Hamann whose home is a block from the Sanford dam. “We pulled out the floors and the mud never quits. You know, we power washed and steam cleaned and vacuumed. It just keeps coming back.”

Mike Callan lost his dream home.

“[I] put a lot of money into it, did a lot of landscaping, a lot of that, and just within a matter of minutes, it was gone,” he said.

Both men are part of a group of around 300 people suing Boyce Hydro which owned the dams. Ven Johnson is representing them.

“Their lives are forever changed, but they also want to know if they’re going to stay here, rebuild and go through all that, they want to know if they’re safe and who could blame them for that?” said Johnson.

His firm is also suing the State of Michigan for “failure to regulate and enforce the law against Boyce.”

Johnson wants Michiganders to reach out to lawmakers to help expedite the process.

“We don’t want Midland to turn into a six and a half, seven year fiasco like Flint did. We need the state to step up, do the right thing and take care of these people,” he said.

In the meantime, community members are taking it upon themselves to rebuild.

“We’re coming back and we’ve got a plan,” said Hamann.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission imposed a $15 million fine on Boyce Hydro. Federal regulators say the fine should not affect Boyce Hydro’s payments to victims. The fine will be collected after those payments are made.

