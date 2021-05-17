Advertisement

Mid-Michigan homeowners still rebuilding a year after major flood

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Kylie Khan
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - One year after a dam breach destroyed homes in Mid-Michigan, the victims feel like the government and legal system are leaving them behind.

The Edenville Dam breached on May 19, 2020. That caused the Sanford Dam to breach as well, flooding parts of Midland and several other communities.

In June of 2020, those who were affected by the flood filed a lawsuit, but those victims are still waiting for justice nearly a year later.

“It was down to studs,” said Carl Hamann whose home is a block from the Sanford dam. “We pulled out the floors and the mud never quits. You know, we power washed and steam cleaned and vacuumed. It just keeps coming back.”

Mike Callan lost his dream home.

“[I] put a lot of money into it, did a lot of landscaping, a lot of that, and just within a matter of minutes, it was gone,” he said.

Both men are part of a group of around 300 people suing Boyce Hydro which owned the dams. Ven Johnson is representing them.

“Their lives are forever changed, but they also want to know if they’re going to stay here, rebuild and go through all that, they want to know if they’re safe and who could blame them for that?” said Johnson.

His firm is also suing the State of Michigan for “failure to regulate and enforce the law against Boyce.”

Johnson wants Michiganders to reach out to lawmakers to help expedite the process.

“We don’t want Midland to turn into a six and a half, seven year fiasco like Flint did. We need the state to step up, do the right thing and take care of these people,” he said.

In the meantime, community members are taking it upon themselves to rebuild.

“We’re coming back and we’ve got a plan,” said Hamann.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission imposed a $15 million fine on Boyce Hydro. Federal regulators say the fine should not affect Boyce Hydro’s payments to victims. The fine will be collected after those payments are made.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and...
UPDATE: Fire crews investigate fire at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Latest News

Police surround home in Lansing
Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing
Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours Beaumont vaccination clinic
Amtrak Midwest to increase speeds on trains
EPA proposes to remove Barrels Inc. site in Lansing from Superfund list