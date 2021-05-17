Michigan’s new ‘Teacher of the Year’ is excited for her new role

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Ten teachers from across the state recently found out that, in addition to the many roles they play in their schools, they now have a new title for the 2021-22 academic year: Regional Teacher of the Year (RTOY) and each also recently interviewed to be considered for the 2021-22 Michigan Teacher of the Year (MTOY).

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) organizes the teacher of the year program to honor and elevate teacher voice. Honorees are able to share their experiences and knowledge as they work with stakeholders to strengthen Michigan’s public schools for our students and our educators.

Mrs. Leah Porter, Wilcox kindergarten teacher from Holt Public Schools was named the Michigan Teacher of the Year!

“Mrs. Leah Porter is a natural born teacher and leader both inside and outside her classroom. She is modern trailblazer for change, whose unwavering courage and character inspires others to embrace the new challenges of remote instruction, to prioritize relationships, and to continually advocate for educational equality for all students,” said, Wilcox Principal, Mrs. Traci Heuhs.

“Leah makes the difference daily and this recognition is well deserved,” said, Superintendent, David Hornak. “Leah is deeply committed to serving her students, families, colleagues, and our entire learning community.”

Together, the ten RTOYs comprise the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council (MTLAC). The mission of the MTLAC is to bring teacher voice to a wider audience, including direct work with MDE to provide input on proposed policies and initiatives, and help to share valuable information and resources with their colleagues in their respective regions.

“Leah has passion for serving the underrepresented and is an active member of the Holt Equity and Access Team. As we say in Holt Public, Leah definitely deserves a wow, wow, super, wow! I can tell you with confidence that with a strong service mindset, the 2021 Michigan Teacher of the Year is ready to serve us all,” Hornak, said

Porter has served in a variety of roles over the past 15-years including serving as a Reading Recovery© teacher, kindergarten teacher, teacher leader, and interventionist.

