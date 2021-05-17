Advertisement

Man traveling U.S. to promote mental health awareness

Gains partners with communities to put a focus on courageous citizens who have overcome all kinds of tough circumstances
By Holly Harper
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Battle of the Gains is a healthy living movement inspiring people through events, online resources and ambassadorship program to live their best life by overcoming battles and making gains physically, mentally, spiritually, financially and with relationships.

Billy Gains (Will Ellermets) started Battle of the Gains in his junior year of college at Grand Valley State University.

Gains started in California in March and is driving all over the United States speaking with people and promoting mental health awareness.

He stopped in Lansing, Michigan to chat with Studio 10 about his journey and how he’s using his voice for change.

