Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours Beaumont vaccination clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist traveled to the Beaumont Health vaccination site in Southfield. He went to observe the health system’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“Our administration has been working around the clock to expand our vaccine program in an efficient and equitable manner so that every Michigander has access to safe and effective vaccines,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

To date, 55.7% of Michiganders 16 or older have received an initial dose of the vaccine and Michigan is moving closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

“Vaccination efforts like the ones at Beaumont Health are crucial to beating COVID-19, and clinics across the state are making it easier to get a vaccine by offering walk-in hours, call-in lines and same-day appointments,” said Gilchrist.

As part of these efforts, Michigan is partnering with organizations like Beaumont Health to create more opportunities for the vaccine to become more accessible.

