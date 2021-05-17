In My View 5/17/21: Not much to hope for with the Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The late Tigers’ manager Sparky Anderson used to say you can’t measure a major league team until it’s played 40 games.

Well the Tigers are now 14-26 through their first 40 games or a quarter of the season. They are on pace to go 57-105.

That doesn’t seem like any improvement from previous years and frankly I don’t see much hope for the final three quarters of the season either.

Is it too early to say wait until next year?

