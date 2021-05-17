In My View 05/18/21: NCAA Softball tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When any NCAA tournament field is chosen, someone gripes. The 64-team NCAA softball field is ready to go and the Big Ten coaches, especially Michigan’s Carol Hutchens, are not happy.

Michigan won the Big Ten title by six games but hits the road to Washington for its first week end and a win in this pod likely sends the Wolverines to top ranked Oklahoma.

Minnesota and Northwestern were the only other Big Ten teams chosen, all headed on the road.

The Big Ten in my view was not disrespected, it was an average year and Michigan was easily the best of a 42-game schedule without many decent teams on its ledger. Hence Michigan is on the road.

