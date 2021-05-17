Health expert answers the most frequently asked questions about the lifting mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you still have questions about the new mask mandates from the CDC you’re not alone. The CDC says just 37% of people are fully vaccinated, meaning many are still susceptible to COVID-19.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “Businesses have a choice whether they require masks for everyone, they do not have a choice to require masks for unvaccinated people.”

Vail told News 10 she thinks some businesses by default are just going to continue to require masks, since only about half of the population is vaccinated and since there is no way to tell who has received their shots.

“We don’t have a way to tell other than some sort of a vaccine passport system which we are not inclined to do,” Vail said. “We have been told to hold on to our vaccine cards, again there is not HIPPA violation.”

Vail says a business owner has the right to ask you if you are vaccinated to make sure you are complying with mask rules they may have in place. As far as other entities like schools, one viewer asked why kids still have to wear masks to prom if they tested negative for COVID-19.

“Schools are still under some rules, the CDC has come out and updated guidelines they do recommend mask wearing in schools until at least the fall,” Vail said. “We know for a fact that everybody under 12 is not vaccinated we know for a fact 12 to 15 year-olds since they just became eligible are not going to be full vaccinated until school is out.”

Some parents, still concerned dropping the mask mandate for those who are vaccinated may have been too premature, asked if we will go backwards and see another surge.

“We all have concerns about it possibly being too premature,” Vail said. “It might have been a good idea in Michigan to wait a little bit longer.”

But Vail says we are here now, and there are two positives for Michigan: over 50% of Michiganders are vaccinated, and we’re headed towards summer. That’s the time of year where we had the lowest amount of cases in 2020.

Vail said, “The fact that we are going into what last year was our lowest case rates and positivity even at that time without vaccines, kind of foretells that we shouldn’t see significant surges as a result of this.”

Health officer Vail says there’s only a small chance that the mask mandate could come back. She mentioned a new variant not covered by the vaccine, or another significant health concern, as two possible scenarios.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.