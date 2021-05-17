Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer declares May 16-22 as Michigan EMS Recognition Week

HNN File
HNN File(HNN File)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared May 16-22 as Michigan EMS Recognition Week. This is to honor the emergency medical service personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an emergency medicine physician I know how important our EMS heroes are in the community and the critical role they plan when Michiganders are in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan is home to 28,820 EMS providers, 812 life support agencies and more than 3,867 licensed life support vehicles, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness.

“Michigan EMS is proud to be serving on the front lines of the pandemic, providing lifesaving health care and public safety services to Michigan residents,” said Jack Fisher, president of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and executive director of Medic 1 Ambulance in Berrien County.

Visit Michigan Emergency Medical Services System to learn more about the MI EMS system.

