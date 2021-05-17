Advertisement

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game.

Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.

The former Spartan shooter says he is excited to get back on the court as a three-on-three format is nothing new to him.

“We all grew up playing 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, that’s all predicated on how you go from 3-3 to 4-4 to 5-5, so these are things we learned form high school to college, to pro,” said Weathers.

In order to prepare and get in shape he is working out everyday.

“Basketball is basketball at the end of the day, it’s about timing, trying to get to your sweet spots to be productive, so for me, a lot of people haven’t seen me play in a long time, but we’re cut from the Big Ten cloth, we feel like we can beat anyone when we’re playing for Tom Izzo. I feel like I’ll be surprising a lot of people,” said Weathers.

The draft for the Big3 is scheduled for June 4, Weathers plans on being there.

