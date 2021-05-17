Advertisement

Ford Field ending mass vaccinations

To date, they say they have administered more than 240,000 vaccines.


By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day people can get the coronavirus vaccine at Ford Field. The home field of the Lions has been the scene of one of the largest vaccination sites in the country.

You can get either your first or second Pfizer shot or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

220 airmen and one member of the National Guard have helped run the operation. To date, they say they have administered more than 240,000 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

