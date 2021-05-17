Advertisement

EPA proposes to remove Barrels Inc. site in Lansing from Superfund list

(United States Environmental Protection Agency)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed deleting the Barrels Inc. site at 1405 North Larch St. in Lansing, Michigan, from Superfund’s National Priorities List.

The EPA added the former drum reclamation facility to the NPL in 1989 and later designated the State of Michigan as the lead for enforcement at the site. Spills at the site had contaminated surface soil with metals, volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls and cyanide. The cleanup involved removing and disposing of approximately 1,000 drums, nine underground storage tanks and more than 13,000 tons of contaminated soil.

The EPA determined the site cleanup is complete and no further action is required, and operation, maintenance, and monitoring activities will continue at the site as needed.

Long-term stewardship will be ongoing to maintain institutional controls, security and ensure future land use is consistent with the remediation. Superfund law requires reviews every five years after cleanups to ensure the remedy continues to protect human health and the environment. A proposed or final deletion does not prevent future actions under the Superfund law.

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program and once all the remedies are successfully implemented, EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list.

EPA’s 30-day public comment period on the proposed deletion began May 14 and closes June 14. The public may submit comments by:

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/barrels.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

