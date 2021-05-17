Advertisement

East Lansing Police asking for the public’s help finding a missing person

Shirley Baughan
Shirley Baughan(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the East Lansing Police Department put out a request via social media for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Shirley Baughan is described as 76 years-old, white, approximately 5′6″ tall and of average build. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray and black shirt that had butterflies. At the time she was carrying a winter coat and a multi-colored fabric purse. Her hair is shorter than what is pictured above.

She left Independence Village at 2530 Marfitt Rd. around 4:00 PM. It is suspected that she left on foot. She does have anxiety.

If located please call ELPD at 517-351-4220 option 2 or 517-319-6897.

