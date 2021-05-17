Eagles Add Ryan Kerrigan

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38 percent of the snaps.

