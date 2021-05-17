Following extension, deadline for federal income tax is Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the deadline to file your federal income taxes. In March, the IRS extended the tax filing date from April 15 because of the pandemic.

The extension came without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. If you still have not yet filed, you can still file for free over on the IRS website.

As for city taxes, Lansing and Jackson residents have until June 1 to file.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said at the announcement of the extension. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.