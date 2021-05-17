Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths over two day period

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s daily coronavirus cases continue to decrease ever so slightly, as the Michigan Department of Health and human Services reports 2,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since Saturday.

Over the two days, Michigan averaged 1,115 cases per day according to the MDHHS.

State totals now sit at 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths. None of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review.

Daily testing continues to average around 35,000 per day, while the state’s positivity rate continues to fall, now currently averaging about 6% in the last five days.

Only one mid-Michigan school reported a new outbreak, being RF Keicher with two cases.

Ingham County reports 22,375 cases and 362 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,450 cases and 264 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,927 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,728 cases and 194 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,627 cases and 100 deaths.

