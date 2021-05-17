Advertisement

Click It or Ticket, police are ramping up patrols to enforce seatbelt wearing

"Click it or Ticket" campaign starts Monday
"Click it or Ticket" campaign starts Monday
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you see more officers on the road for the next three weeks there’s a good reason why. Starting Monday, May 17, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is launching a Click It or Ticket campaign to enforce drivers to wear their seatbelts.

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police will be conducting seat belt enforcement across the state during the three-week period. The campaign includes Memorial Day weekend.

“So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives. Buckle up every trip, every time.”

According to MIOHSP, in Michigan, 217 people killed in traffic crashes during 2019 were not wearing a seat belt.

During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, there were 11 fatal crashes on Michigan roadways that resulted in 13 fatalities. Two of the 13 deaths involved a driver and a passenger not wearing seat belts.

Michigan drivers are better at wearing their seatbelts than the average driver nationally, with Michigan’s seatbelt usage rate at 94.4%, while the national average is 90.7%.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved 14,955 lives nationwide in 2017. Seat belts are the single most effective way to stay alive in a crash, and according to the NHTSA, buckling up in the front seat can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by 45 percent.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt is $65. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4′9″ tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and...
UPDATE: Fire crews investigate fire at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Latest News

City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing seeking citizen volunteers for Building Board of Appeals
An additional 350,000 families will receive the extra food assistance under approval from the...
More Michigan households eligible for additional food assistance in response to COVID-19
The Sunday shooting initially left the two men in critical condition at a local hospital.
Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting
HNN File
Gov. Whitmer declares May 16-22 as Michigan EMS Recognition Week