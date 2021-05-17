City of East Lansing seeking citizen volunteers for Building Board of Appeals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the East Lansing Building Board of Appeals (BBA).

Currently, there are three vacancies on the commission.

The purpose of the BBA is to determine the suitability of alternate materials and methods of construction and act as the appeals board for the City’s construction codes, including building, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical codes along with sign, fire, and housing codes.

The BBA consists of seven members who serve three-year terms and meet monthly.

Members are qualified by experience or training to judge matters pertaining to building construction. BBA members must be East Lansing residents.

Community members interested in serving on the BBA can apply HERE.

For more information, contact City of East Lansing Building & Code Administrator Scott Weaver at (517) 319-6878.

