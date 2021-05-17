Child fatally struck in crash outside of Beagle Elementary in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A local child has died after being struck by a bus. Grand Ledge Public Schools made the tragic announcement to parents and staff on Monday.

The student was a 4th grader at the school. Currently, the cause of the bus-bicycle crash has not been disclosed.

“Counselors and Faith Leaders will be available at schools tomorrow (Tuesday) to support students and staff,” wrote Dr. David Chapman, Interim Superintendent of Schools in a letter to parents. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends of the family and all the GLPS community.”

