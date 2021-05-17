Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple police agencies surrounded a house at the corner of Ottawa and Westmoreland in Lansing.

Police armed with rifles surrounded the home in the early afternoon Monday, calling for someone to leave the house. After several tense minutes, the suspect exited and was placed under arrest.

It is not yet clear why the person was wanted by police or why they initially refused to surrender. News 10 crews are on scene working to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.