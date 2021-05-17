Barry-Eaton Health Department offering a sensory-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are sensory-sensitive, such as those with epilepsy, and want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so from a local health department.

The Barry Eaton District Health Department will be offering a sensory-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22 in Barry and Eaton County.

The clinics are geared to offer a more relaxed vaccination experience with precautions such as private areas for check in, lower light levels, and staff trained on sensory and disability accommodations and practices.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at both locations according to BEDHD.

A limited number of appointments are available and registration is recommended. Walk-ins will only be accepted if there is a gap between appointments.

Any Michigan resident 12 and older is welcome to sign up for an appointment. For anyone under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment.

To register, click here.

