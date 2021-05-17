Advertisement

Barry-Eaton Health Department offering a sensory-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A COVID-19 vaccine being administered
A COVID-19 vaccine being administered(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are sensory-sensitive, such as those with epilepsy, and want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so from a local health department.

The Barry Eaton District Health Department will be offering a sensory-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22 in Barry and Eaton County.

The clinics are geared to offer a more relaxed vaccination experience with precautions such as private areas for check in, lower light levels, and staff trained on sensory and disability accommodations and practices.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at both locations according to BEDHD.

A limited number of appointments are available and registration is recommended. Walk-ins will only be accepted if there is a gap between appointments.

Any Michigan resident 12 and older is welcome to sign up for an appointment. For anyone under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and...
UPDATE: Fire crews investigate fire at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Latest News

People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
India's daily COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days.
Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet
India's daily COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days.
India: Daily COVID cases below 300,000 for first time