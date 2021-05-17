Amtrak Midwest to increase speeds on trains

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) have received federal approval to increase maximum speeds of Amtrak Midwest trains to 100 mph for sections of tracks between east of Kalamazoo and west Albion on 45 miles of MDOT- owned tracks.

This new speed increase will go into effect on May 25.

The faster speeds will improve the reliability of the Amtrak Wolverine Service and provide daily round trips between Pontiac and Chicago via Detroit and Ann Arbor. The Amtrak Blue Water trains will have one daily round trip between Port Huron and Chicago via East Lansing.

“Michigan will have the first state-owned rail corridor with passenger trains travelling up to 110 mph,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said.

The Wolverine has been operating with one daily round trip after two were temporarily suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further incremental speed increases will occur between Albion and Dearborn over the next several years. More infrastructure improvements and testing will ultimately result in shorter schedules for the full 304-mile route.

When the second Wolverine returns on July 19 the schedule will follow as:

Eastbound trains 350 and 354 will depart Chicago at 7:20 a.m. and 5:50 p.m., respectively.

Westbound trains 351 and 355 will depart Pontiac at 5:43 a.m. and 5:35 p.m., respectively.

Reservations are required for Amtrak trains on Michigan routes.

Holders of 10-ride discounted multi-ride tickets can quickly satisfy this requirement by confirming their travel on their choice of trains using Amtrak RideReserveSM.

Ticketing is now available on Amtrak.com, Amtrak’s mobile apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

