2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival to be presented in a hybrid format

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans of the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be able to enjoy the festival this year, albeit not traditionally.

The City of East Lansing announced the 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) will be presented to the community in a virtual/hybrid format from June 25-27.

Last year, the Jazz Festival was canceled due a coronavirus outbreak.

In partnership with the MSU College of Music, 18 bands will perform live sets at Murray Hall in MSU’s Billman Music Pavilion, which will be livestreamed for community members to enjoy at home or at small viewing locations set up in the community.

Closer to the festival date, the performer lineup will be announced as well as additional details about the viewing locations and how to view the livestream from home, according to city officials. The viewing locations will be set up in compliance with applicable, current COVID-19 restrictions.

Festival hours will be: Friday, June 25 – 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26 – noon-11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27 – noon-8:30 p.m.

The City of East Lansing says they plan to bring back the traditions in-person festival in 2022.

