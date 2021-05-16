Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early in the morning at The Quarters apartment complex in East Lansing. It happened around just after midnight. News 10 spoke with witnesses who say they were scared for their lives.

“Door flings open, people are getting trampled, everybody’s dispersing, shoes are flying everywhere beers are getting launched, yeah it was wild,” said witness Javon Fulkerson.

A scary night for Jacob Silsby as he was in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Silsby says his first instinct was to hide.

“We heard two shots go off and people were like what was that and I told them it was a gunshot we all need to get down and hide and then several more shots went off on the inside we could hear them. Just sudden, scary. Didn’t know what to do really, panicked a little bit, and then pulled myself together and helped people get inside and helping them hide and get into the rooms.” said Silsby.

Silsby tells News 10 he didn’t know the gunmen but had a bad feeling when they arrived at the party.

“They were dancing on the counters and waiving their guns around that’s when we tried to get them to leave but they wouldn’t,” said Silsby.

Those who did attend the party say that they were scared as this is something they have never experienced before and they are happy they are okay.

“It was crazy it was unbelievable I’ve never experienced anything like that before so it was definitely like a panic type moment, a lot was going through my head at the time,” said Fulkerson.

