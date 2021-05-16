Advertisement

Police: Two injured in Semi overturn accident on US-127

By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were injured in an accident on US-127 that left a semi-truck overturned.

According to Clinton County Sheriffs, an 86 year old woman slowly pulled out from Superior Drive onto northbound US-127 in front of a semi-truck.

The 60 year old man driving the semi then attempted to avoid the car by merging into the left lane, however the woman then turned in front of him in order to take the Michigan turn to head south.

The truck then swerved to again avoid hitting the woman driving the car, and as a result overturned.

Both drivers were transported to Sparrow Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said investigators.

First responders continue to investigate the incident, and northbound US-127 continues to remain closed at this time while crews try to flip the truck back over.

