Police: Drugs, alcohol appear to be a factor in fatal Ionia County crash

PORTLAND TWP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a car rolled several times on E. David Highway in Portland Township last night.

According to Ionia County Sheriffs, on Sunday, May 16 just after midnight, deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car accident that occurred on E. David Hwy just east of Divine Hwy in Portland Township.

Officers say the preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Black Ford Taurus driven by a 31 year old male from Woodland MI, was travelling east bound on E David Hwy at a high rate of speed.

The car then drove off the road and rolled over several times.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the driver dead in the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt and police say drugs and alcohol appear to have been a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.