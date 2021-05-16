Advertisement

Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police were called to The Quarters apartment complex. Several people had called about a shooting with multiple victims.

Police have not said how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

A News 10 photographer saw several agencies on scene including East Lansing Police, Michigan State Police, DeWitt Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, and Meridian Township Police.

So far, no one has been arrested but police say there is no threat to the public.

Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

