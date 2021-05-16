Advertisement

Lansing Common Football Club kicked off their first game with a win against Fort Wayne Sport Club

Lansing Common FC vs Fort Wayne Sport Club
Lansing Common FC vs Fort Wayne Sport Club(Matt Schmucker | Matt Schmucker)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Common Football Club kicked off their first ever game Saturday afternoon.

The team started their season at home versus the Fort Wayne Sport Club at Eastern High School Field, and took home the win 3-1.

Jack Kelly, grandfather to goalie Zac Kelly, said it was nice to be able to go to a sporting event again, after the pandemic has made it difficult to enjoy live sports.

“”It’s good to be back outdoors again, especially since my grandson’s in goal,” said Kelly. “It’s an awesome feeling. You know, we’ve been cooped up for a long time, there’s been some indoor soccer, little bit of outdoor soccer, but getting back into the swing of things, we’re happy about that.”

Tickets started at just $5. If you were unable to catch the action, don’t worry, you can watch the game here.

The team has eight more home games this season, and their next game kicks off next Saturday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

