Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, demonstrators took to the Capitol lawn as part of a nationwide rally, Freedom 515.

Demonstrators say they want to join forces with people with opposing political views, and they say they are tired of feeling like they have to pick a side.

“I would love for somebody who thinks the exact opposite of me to come join us on this stage and say something because right now, it’s either all one side or all the other side,” said organizer Jason Howland. “How do you get to a table and have a conversation if both sides don’t do that?”

Lansing wasn’t the only city hosting the Freedom 515 Rally, states nationwide also took part.

