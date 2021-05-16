Advertisement

Fire crews battling blaze at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing

Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing.
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing.(Matt Schmucker | Matt Schmucker)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First responders are on the scene of a fire at Michigan State University’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing.

Crews started battling the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Currently, College Rd. between Forest and Bennett, and Hagadorn Rd. at Bennett and Bennett at Beaumont Rd. are all closed due to the fire.

It is currently not known what caused the fire to start, and News 10 crews are on scene working to learn more.

