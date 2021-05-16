Fire crews battling blaze at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First responders are on the scene of a fire at Michigan State University’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing.

Crews started battling the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Currently, College Rd. between Forest and Bennett, and Hagadorn Rd. at Bennett and Bennett at Beaumont Rd. are all closed due to the fire.

It is currently not known what caused the fire to start, and News 10 crews are on scene working to learn more.

