Utilities often targets for cyber attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The hack on a major pipeline has revealed cyber vulnerabilities within the nation’s infrastructure.

Local utilities say there’s no need to panic.

Hackers already attacked mid-Michigan utilities.

Lansing’s Board of Water and Light administrative services were taken over by hackers in 2016.

Jason Mitchell, coordinator for the Center for Cybersecurity at Lansing Community College said it’s happening more often.

“I know at least 10 other organizations here in the last year, that are based in Lansing, that got hit with ransomware,” said Mitchell.

Ransomware is form of malware that encrypts files so they can’t be used until someone pays up.

BWL paid a $25,000 ransom when it was hacked.

Mitchell said it’s not unusual for utilities to be targets because they affect a lot of people.

“Utilities are quite frankly are typically targeted by state sponsored hackers for cyber warfare,” said Mitchel.

It’s not clear who hacked into BWL a few years ago.

Consumers Energy said it sees hackers try to get into its system all the time, but calls most of them benign.

The utility’s executive director of corporate security, Jim Beechey, said they have systems in place to quickly react if something happens.

“When we’re deploying technology, we want to make sure security is built into that solution, whatever we are deploying. Whether its in the corporate environment or on our electric or gas grid,” said Beechey.

Beechey said if criminals were able to pull off a large scale attack, its power and gas supply should be able to still stay online.

“We need to be able to run those systems in a manual way without computer control if we have to,” said Beechey.

News 10 asked BWL if someone could talk about the steps they’ve taken to prevent another attack, but no one was available Friday.

Cyber security experts said we all can be targets for hackers.

They said the best way to protect yourself is to make sure your software is updated and to use two step authentication instead of just a password.

