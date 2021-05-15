Poor sense of smell can be linked to pneumonia

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your poor sense of smell may not be covid-19.

“A poor sense of smell is associated with a higher risk of pneumonia hospitalizations,” said Michigan State Professor, Honglei Chen.

Professor Chen took part in a study on adults with a poor sense of smell and the link to pneumonia. In his research he found that damaged nasal cavities make it easier for viruses to get into your lungs. “It’s very important for the older adults to know something about their sense of smell and pay attention to it,” Chen said.

“Older people have a cumulative exposure to things in the environment and as that adds up over time that can cause aging of the lungs, aging of the nose, and making you more susceptible to those exposures,” Dr. Jay Pinto said.

Dr. Pinto joined Professor Chen in the study and says being exposed to high amounts of air pollution over time damages not only your sense of smell but the lower airways of the lungs, which puts you at risk for pneumonia.

“In this case, sense of smell is telling us how the lungs function and that can be important,” Dr. Pinto said.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss of smell is a common side effect, and because of that people may not realize it could be a sign of a different infection.

“They should know more about the potential link between poor sense of smell and pneumonia. A poor sense of smell is very common in older adults, I think we should pay more attention to the kind of symptoms that we neglect,” Dr. Chen said.

This study is a long-term study. Dr. Pinto told News 10 that someone who loses their sense of smell isn’t at an immediate risk of pneumonia, but those adults over 70, are at an increased risk of getting pneumonia.

