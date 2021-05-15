Advertisement

Police chase ends with multiple arrests

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Friday night police chase ended with three men being arrested.

Around 10:25 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers with Secure Cities Partnership, in conjunction with local police, attempted to make a stop in Lansing for CCW. The suspect vehicle did not stop, fleeing from police.

A chase ensued, ending when the suspect vehicle had mechanical issues. The driver and one passenger fled on foot but were located and arrested. A total of three adult males from Lansing were arrested and lodged for various charges.

A stolen firearm was thrown from the suspect’s vehicle during the pursuit and was later recovered by police. No injuries were reported.

