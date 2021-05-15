Advertisement

Michiganders react to new mask mandate

New mask regulation gets people outside.
New mask regulation gets people outside.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the mask mandate has been lifted, the community shared their concerns and excitement with News 10 about what this means for the community.

“Kind of on board with it. I kind of go with the side of science and the CDC is recommending we’re okay I’m vaccinated so I feel okay with it. Hopefully this kind of enables people to make the decision to get vaccinated because I think that’s the right step in getting us back to normal,” said Brad Beaton.

But some parents err on the side of caution to protect their kids.

“When the vaccine is available for little ones that would make me feel more comfortable but until then I’m honestly so scared,” said Sheila Hartly.

Hartly says she fears not knowing who isn’t vaccinated. Some people feel unsure of the vaccine.

“Not going to lie it’s a little scary because I don’t really trust the vaccine. I’m halfway through mine, but still I’ve got my doubts,” said Charles Arrington.

Arrington says he got the shot to protect his family but remains unsure.

“My family, most of my family got it and I can’t be the only one in the family who didn’t get it. I mean if it works it works and then all my doubts won’t be worth anything but that has yet to be seen,” said Arrington.

While many feel different emotions about this new mask mandate, most are excited to return to a sense of normalcy.

