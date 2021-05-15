Advertisement

Michigan police say 4-year-old fatally shot by pellet gun

By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 4-year-old child has died after being accidentally shot with a pellet gun in western Michigan’s Ottawa County, police said.

The child was shot Friday evening at a home in rural Blendon Township, which is south of Allendale, but Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office provided few details.

Emergency workers began treating the child at the home, the sheriff’s office said. The child was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital but did not survive.

Officials didn’t immediately release the child’s name or gender. Information on what led up to the child being shot wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

