Lansing Lugnuts announce they will host the GLIAC Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Field, the home of the Lansing Lugnuts, will host the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference Post-Season Baseball Tournament starting next Thursday, May 20 thru Sunday, May 23.

The top six teams will compete in the tournament and have a lot on the line. The champion will receive an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament.

The top six teams currently in the GLIAC standings are Northwood, Grand Valley State, Davenport, Wayne State, Ashland and Saginaw Valley State.

Each of the first three days of the tournament will see games at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with Championship Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

The tournament will last the whole weekend, and tickets are on sale now, ranging from $10 for seating bowl, to $400 for stadium suites. Tickets can be purchased here.

For all stadium protocols and procedures, please visit the Jackson® Field™ FAQ page on lansinglugnuts.com. For more information, visit gliac.org or call (517) 485-4500.

