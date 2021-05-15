Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,289 new cases, 107 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues to spread ever so slowly across Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,289 new cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals rise to 874,624 cases and 18,607 deaths.

91 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Michigan is now third in the nation for new COVID-19 cases according to Johns Hopkins University, with Texas taking Michigan’s number two spot, while number one continues to be Florida.

Testing continues to be around 35,000 per day, while positivity rates continue to decrease. The state’s positivity rate is averaging around 7% in the last five days.

Ingham County reports 22,345 cases and 361 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,398 cases and 264 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,923 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,723 cases and 193 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,608 cases and 100 deaths.

More people are recovering from the virus as well, as the MDHHS reports 755,119 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

