Sparrow nurses honored during Nurses Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow’s Community Hospitals honored thousands of nurses during this year’s Nurses Week and for the first time, every nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing received a Nurse of the Year award.

At Sparrow Carson Hospital, Tabitha Durant, RN, was named Nurse of the Year. Durant is a Surgical Services nurse who also helps on the Medical Surgical floor. She also has received three Daisy Award nominations.

“Tabitha is a wonderful nurse who represents everything great about our community hospital. She provides first-class care to community members of all ages and also floats to other nursing departments to assist them so that excellent patient care and safety measures are always maintained ,”said Sparrow Carson Chief Nursing Officer Monte Malek, MSN, RN, FNP-BC.

At Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Angie Hufnagel, BSN, RN, CEN, was recognized as Nurse of the Year.

“Angie is a passionate, caring emergency nurse who embraces excellence in every aspect of her life and serves as an extraordinary patient advocate,” said Sparrow Clinton Chief Nursing Officer Mariah Hesse.

Sparrow Clinton’s surgical team received the Daisy team award after being nominated by various patients for their professionalism, kindness, and exceptional care.

Virginia (Ginner) Burnham was named Sparrow Ionia Hospital’s Nurse of the Year. Burnham has been working as a Emergency Department night shift nurse since 2018.

