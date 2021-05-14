Reds Can Soon Have Full Stadium

-UNDATED (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds will have full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2. That follows Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. Masks will be recommended, but no longer mandated starting on that date. Also today, the Pittsburgh Pirates said they will no longer require fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a facemask while at PNC Park.

