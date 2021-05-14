Advertisement

Reds Can Soon Have Full Stadium

The Cincinnati Reds are playing their final games of the 2018 season this weekend at Great American Ball Park
The Cincinnati Reds are playing their final games of the 2018 season this weekend at Great American Ball Park (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds will have full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2. That follows Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. Masks will be recommended, but no longer mandated starting on that date. Also today, the Pittsburgh Pirates said they will no longer require fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a facemask while at PNC Park.

