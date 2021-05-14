Advertisement

Red Lobster is looking for Chief Biscuit Officer

One lucky person will win the title as well as additional prizes.
Red Lobster is hiring a Chief Biscuit Officer.
Red Lobster is hiring a Chief Biscuit Officer.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are like most people and cannot resist Red Lobster’s cheddar bay biscuits, you now have a shot at being named the first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer.

One lucky person will win the title through the restaurant chain’s Big Cheese Biscuit sweepstakes along with $1,000 in gift cards one of 500 free rewards, including lobster tail and crab leg add-ons, appetizers, desserts, and of course, cheddar bay biscuits, as well as VIP status at your favorite location.

You can enter from now through May 28 via the My Red Lobster Rewards app.

