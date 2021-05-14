Red Lobster is looking for Chief Biscuit Officer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are like most people and cannot resist Red Lobster’s cheddar bay biscuits, you now have a shot at being named the first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer.

One lucky person will win the title through the restaurant chain’s Big Cheese Biscuit sweepstakes along with $1,000 in gift cards one of 500 free rewards, including lobster tail and crab leg add-ons, appetizers, desserts, and of course, cheddar bay biscuits, as well as VIP status at your favorite location.

You can enter from now through May 28 via the My Red Lobster Rewards app.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

