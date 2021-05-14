OK2SAY continues to contribute to safer environments for students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The majority of school and law enforcement personnel using the confidential reporting system OK2SAY show it is useful and helpful in stopping harm before it happens. 73% report they were unaware of the problem prior to the tip being submitted.

OK2SAY empowers Michigan students to help prevent violence and make their schools safe by privately reporting threatening behavior. Anyone can provide tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools. The tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The program’s 2020 Annual Report shows that OK2SAY received 3,743 tips spanning 31 categories, with the top three types of tips being:

Suicide threats - 896 tips

Drugs – 456 tips

Other (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment) - 436 tips

“Students know what’s troubling their peers because they’re paying attention, especially on social media where young people tend to openly share on platforms that may not be regularly monitored by parents and guardians,” said Nancy Becker Bennett, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Grants and Community Service Division. “They’re reaching out to get help for their friends and we’re encouraged to see they trust us.”

Additional findings from the annual report include that 10 tips resulted in the confiscation of weapons and 42 tips led to the seizure of drugs or alcohol. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program experienced a 42% decline in tip volume as students transitioned to a virtual learning environment.

OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

OK2SAY website: ok2say.com

OK2SAY mobile app: Available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android

By Michigan law, every public and nonpublic school is required to provide the MSP with at least one school official’s emergency contact information biannually. The information allows OK2SAY to effectively communicate with school personnel when a tip is received.

