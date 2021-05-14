Advertisement

NCAA Prepping For Baseball Tournament

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA has announced 20 potential host sites for the early rounds of its postseason baseball tournament. They include three states that have passed laws requiring athletes to compete in interscholastic sports according to their sex at birth. The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement last month saying it “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.” The NCAA had no additional comment on the choices for the sites.

