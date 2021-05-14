More Major League Teams Ready To Add More Fans

-UNDATED (AP) - Five more major league teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85% of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination. That raises the total to 12 of the 30 clubs. Major League Baseball and its players’ union say four additional teams have reached the 85% level of final doses. They would be able to relax protocols within two weeks once they are fully vaccinated. Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips. So far this season, there have been 54 positive tests - 30 players and 24 staff - among more than 150,00 samples tested.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.