MIOSHA preparing new COVID-19 safety guidelines

The State of Michigan is working to prepare the new guidelines before the mandatory work-from-home order ends.
The State of Michigan is working to prepare new COVID-19 safety guidelines before the mandatory work-from-home order ends. The Department of Labor says it will be on businesses to know the right time to ease up and head back in-office.((Source: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan is working to prepare new COVID-19 safety guidelines before the mandatory work-from-home order ends.

However, things could change thanks to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Current proposed rules cover masks, social distancing, and health screenings for employees.

The Department of Labor says it will be on businesses to know the right time to ease up and head back in-office.

“I think it’s important for employers to understand, too, that, while the statewide metric makes sense to recognize the risk in our communities, their workforce might not be at 55%,” said Sean Egan, Deputy Director of Labor for the Michigan Department of Economic Labor & Opportunity. “So, they’re going to want to think about how they phase-in or stagger-in and continue to recognize that employees have been struggling through this crisis as well, and childcare and other issues remain a very large factor in people’s ability to start coming back to work.”

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) will review the final proposal following the expiration of the work-from-home order on May 24.

