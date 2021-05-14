Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.

