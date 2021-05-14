Advertisement

Lansing Housing Commission constructs new garden beds for residents

Volunteers to begin at Hildebrandt Park
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteer groups will be coming together on May 14 at 1:30 p.m. to help construct new raised garden beds for the community.

The City of Lansing received a grant in 2020, and The Lansing Housing Commission will have garden beds available at all properties this year. Residents will be able to grow a variety of fresh items until October like cabbage, collard greens, tomatoes, peppers, and herbs.

This event will start at Hildebrandt Park located at 3122 Turner Road in Lansing. Masks and social distancing required for attendance.

