Lansing Community College Baseball ranked #1 in nation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a 42-1 record in the regular season, the Lansing Community College Stars live up to their name.

But what good is a near perfect record if you’re not having fun while doing it?

“You’ve got to be loose, you’ve got to have fun playing this game, it’s a kids game and these guys enjoy it and they get behind each other,” said head coach Jordan Keur. “We have the talent, but then you put it together with the unselfishness and the passion, and the guys getting behind each other.”

When you put that all together, what you get?

The team’s best ever record, and a fun night at the ball park.

“Being around these guys is extremely fun for me, if you can tell you’re at a game, it’s pretty electric, pretty fun atmosphere,” said Keur.

It’s not always easy; sometimes the games get closer than they’d like, with their first win in Thursday’s doubleheader only by one run.

“We knew it was going to be tough, you have to continue to battle and grind, that’s what the guys did and they picked each other up,” said Keur.

And that turned into a much better showing in the second game.

“That’s what we did today, and we’ll explode for some big innings, and that seven run seventh inning was pretty special.”

They won the second game over Schoolcraft, 11-1.

After winning the first round in the regional tournament, the stars need to win two more rounds before the national tournament.

