Kayaking season begins in Lansing

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With this warmer weather hopefully here to stay, more outdoor activities are opening for the season -including River Town Adventures!

That’s where you can rent a canoe or kayak and take it for a spin throughout Lansing’s waters- which are absolutely gorgeous.

Studio 10 stopped by River Town Adventure’s Crego Park pop up rental shop to gear up and learn how to kayak.

To learn more about kayaking and canoeing trips: https://rivertownadventures.com/

