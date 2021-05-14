Jackson, St. Johns get cut of $800,00 in statewide grants to fight blight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A total of $800,000 in statewide grants has been awarded to six communities to help eliminate blight and stimulate future growth.

Friday the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA) and Michigan Department of Treasury announced $800,000 in blight elimination grants will be awarded to six cities across Michigan.

“This is a great opportunity for communities across the state to tackle blight, remove vacant and abandoned structures from neighborhoods and prepare areas for developments that spark future investment, expansion, and growth,” said Emily Doerr, Executive Director of the SLBA.

The Blight Elimination Grant program was made available to cities, villages, townships, counties, or land banks for projects that pose an immediate public safety or health risk to the community. The grant will help to remove vacant and abandoned structures in preparation for future developments, assisting in the launch of business investments and spurring economic growth.

Grants totaling $800,000 will be awarded to the following communities:

City of Albion $200,000

City of Bessemer $24,800

City of Jackson $125,200

City of Lapeer $200,000

City of Saginaw $200,000

City of St. Johns $50,000

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Land Bank on this opportunity to fund these individual projects across our state and make way for the continued enhancement of our Michigan communities,” said Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, who oversees Treasury’s State and Local Finance programs. “The requests received illustrate that our Michigan communities are serious about eliminating blight, creating more vibrant spaces and pursuing opportunities for growth.”

Submitted proposals were assessed on their projected impact in promoting public safety and health, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project, and their alignment with a local place plan or other placemaking effort.

Additional information about the grant program is available on the SLBA’s Blight Elimination Programs webpage.

Since 2010, SLBA has eliminated 3,362 blighted structures and returned 2,480 properties to productive use.

To learn more about the SLBA’s efforts to improve communities across the state, visit Michigan.gov/LandBank.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

