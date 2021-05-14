Grand River closed at Grand River Avenue Bridge for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Grand River is closed to all boat traffic at the Grand River Bridge to accommodate ongoing bridge rehabilitation work.

Work for this project has already started and will also impact those using the Tecumseh Park Kayak Launch.

Burchard Park Landing below the dam will be closed for the duration of the project due to the river current and no public landing between Burchard Park landing and the North Grand River Avenue Bridge. This area above the dam will remain open.

Construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

