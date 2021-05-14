Advertisement

Grand River closed at Grand River Avenue Bridge for construction

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Grand River is closed to all boat traffic at the Grand River Bridge to accommodate ongoing bridge rehabilitation work.

Work for this project has already started and will also impact those using the Tecumseh Park Kayak Launch.

Burchard Park Landing below the dam will be closed for the duration of the project due to the river current and no public landing between Burchard Park landing and the North Grand River Avenue Bridge. This area above the dam will remain open.

Construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer to lift mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
.
How the CDC’s new mask guidance will affect Michigan communities
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest

Latest News

we
Ellison Brewery
asdf
Sparties Barbershop
sdc
Mailbox Shaheen
Golf Championship brings nearly 400 people to greater Lansing area