Governor’s office reveals how Gov. Whitmer paid for her trip

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer’s office confirmed how she paid for her trip to Florida to visit her father.

According to the Governor’s Office, a nonprofit corporation paid for most of her trip, which cost $27,521. The Governor paid $855 for her seat on the flight.

Governor Whitmer came under fire by the Michigan GOP after reports came out she visited Florida after she had told Michigan residents to not travel to Florida for spring break.

Whitmer refused to reveal how the trip was paid for, except that it did not come from taxpayers dollars.

“Due to ongoing security and public health concerns, we made a decision to use a chartered flight for this trip. The governor’s flight was not a gift, not paid for at taxpayer expense, and was done in compliance with the law,” said Whitmer’s Chief of Staff JoAnne Huls.

Whitmer left Friday, March 12 and returned Monday, March 15, however her office did not say where her destination was.

“Given the extraordinary and ongoing threats to the life and safety of the governor and her family, we do not generally comment on the governor’s personal schedule. However, I fully expect Republican party officials will continue to make political attacks against the governor and her family,” said Huls.

“Excluding days devoted in part to travel, the governor was visiting her father for two days, and continued to work throughout her trip,” said Huls.

Whitmer was not fully vaccinated at the time of this trip, however her office said she has followed protocols since the pandemic began.

“Throughout the pandemic and during the trip, the governor has followed COVID-19 protocols. Michigan has not had any limitations on travel for nearly a year,” said Huls.

Huls said the cost to charter the flight was paid for by the Michigan Transition 2019, d/b/a Executive Office Account, which defrays the cost of the Governor’s travel when it’s consistent with the Account’s purposes and not covered by taxpayers. The Executive Office Account publicly discloses donors and expenses online at https://michigantransition.org/sunshine/ .

